Polk commissioners approved sending a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking that state health officials tell their patients of two other medications that could stave off or mitigate COVID-19.
With only Commissioner George Lindsey voting against, the other four members agreed to the letter touting ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as potential life-saving medications.
Two commissioners, Neil Combee, who drafted the letter, and Bill Braswell both said last week they had taken the unconventional meds to stave off the virus until they could be vaccinated.
Neither the Federal Drug Administration or the Centers for Disease Control have agreed that the two medicines are effective in battling the disease that has ravaged the country for more than a year.
Hydroxychloroquine came to light last year when then President Donald Trump claimed it mitigated the corona virus when he caught the potentially fatal disease, causing a rush on pharmacies and doctors to prescribe the drug.
Lindsey maintained that making such suggestions to the people of Polk County was way outside the purview of the commission and “is outside this board's area of responsibility and expertise.”
Combee, however, voiced a diametrically opposite view. He said the government and media were “disparaging therapeutic medications that are texted, cheap and ubiquitous.”
He added: “The government knows these drugs have known benefits, but we have public health officials locally and around the work who are trying to make people think that these drugs which are time-tested, FDA approved, are going to kill you if you take them.”
Combee also cited the possible benefits of the over-the-counter antacid Pepcid AC as a potential mitigator in the battle against the virus.
Ivermectin is long-known and used by ranchers to treat animals for worms, said Board Chair Rick Wilson, whose family has been a long-standing member of the county's agricultural community.
“My point is that I think we are doing a disservice to our country and to people who can receive the benefits of some of these over the county medicines and they just don't know about them,” Combee explained.
None of the medications' websites indicate any positive effects the drugs may have on treating the devastating virus.
The local medical community disputes Combee's claims, although he said he was provided the medications by his own personal physician. He would not name his doctor, reports said.
Commissioners were expected to approve sending the letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis at Tuesday's formal session, after being cautioned by County Attorney Randy Mink that the issue should be discussed in an open forum.
Hydroxychloroquine, primarily used to treat malaria, was initially touted by the national medical community, until its use was tied to side effects that included serious cardiac events in enough patients for taking it off the table as a COVID- 19 treatment. The FDA did say that testing showed no appreciable positive effects from taking the drug as an anti-viral.