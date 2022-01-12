It was all trash talk last week as Polk County commissioners aired numerous complaints about one contract garbage hauler's failure to collect household trash.
It started at the board's agenda review where Commissioner Bill Braswell, of Auburndale, showed pictures of his trash cans being completely ignored by FCC Environmental trucks as they cruised his neighborhood.
“This is a terrible company,” Braswell told his fellow board members and county staff on Friday at the board's agenda review session.
Braswell's photos showed trash trucks cruising by his trash bins without even slowing down to pick up their contents.
“This is a real issue,” he said, “and something has to be done. This is a terrible company.”
Commissioner Neil Combee echoed Braswell's complaints, adding, “This is just bad management, and we need to do something.”
Well, they did something. On Tuesday, at its formal session, the board put the company on notice to shape up or ship out.
The board agreed, at County Attorney Randy Mink's suggestion, to send a letter giving FCC 30 days to clean up its act or the county would void their contract and find another company to pick up the garbage.
“We are going to put them on written notice that they have failed to meet the requirements of their contract,” Mink said. “Our position is that they are missing certain areas and we plan to hold them responsible for that.”
FCC official Jim Suter said the company has faced staffing shortages, the rate of county residential growth and route systems that are continually updated.
“The company realizes that we have a problem” Suter explained. “We have repeat failures and I apologize to you and the community.”
About five years ago, the county hired FCC to handle garbage pickup in the west county area and Waste Management to handle the east section of the county for $21 million a year. Complaints about West Management have been minimal, according to reports.
With hackles up, Commissioner Rick Wilson said, “We are raising hell about it, now all of sudden, you say you are trying to get this done. Come on guys, we aren't playing any more. Right now, you can't get the job done. I'm not willing to sit around and wait another two months. There are plenty of other companies with the same problems and they are doing a hell of a lot better job than you are.”
Commissioners were appalled that FCC drivers use paper maps to outline their pickup routes, a digression from what the board was told when they got the contract back in 2017.
“That was a misrepresentation of the level of sophistication you told us you had,” Commissioner George Lindsey said. “Now, in 2022, you're handing out paper maps every week and saying go forth and do good? The tools you said you had back then are not in place.”
Board Chairwoman Martha Santiago added on Tuesday, “Our faith is way down, we just don't have faith in your company. You lack organization, you lack being proactive and you lack delivery,” she said.“We are extremely frustrated. Our residents are paying for a service they are not getting. We make promises to them it's going to be taken care of and it's not being done.”
Commissioner Neil Combee added that it is unacceptable for a county resident to wait nearly two weeks to get their trash picked up.
“There is a total collapse and we are way past due in dealing with this. We need an immediate solution,” he said.
The solution agreed that the company is on notice and County Manager Bill Beasley was instructed to keep watch on the matter and if FCC doesn't improve within the 30-day window, they will be fired.