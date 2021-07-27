In a surprise move last week, the Polk County Commission voted to move a controversial Confederate monument from the old courthouse in Bartow's front lawn to a nearby Bartow cemetery instead of installing a sister monument celebrating the end of slavery in the state at the end of the Civil War.
Commissioner Bill Braswell, who also sits on the county's Historical Commission, bypassed the historical preservation group by bringing up the relocation of the “bothersome and upsetting” monument during commissioner business at the end of last week's board meeting.
Some reports indicated the move was hasty and didn't give the public the opportunity to speak about the controversial issue, and some said it skirted the Sunshine Law, since it wasn't advertised that the board would take action. Commissioners however have the option to raise issues not on the agenda during their formal meetings and frequently do so.
Braswell said he initially agreed with the Historical Commission's suggestion that the Confederate flag be removed from the monument that recognizes the 79 Polk residents who gave their lives in the Civil War and another monument installed nearby recognizing the emancipation of slaves, but he had changed his mind.
“I hate that the Historical Commission gets this kind of thing...dealing with social issues is not their responsibility,” Braswell said. “I know the Confederate flag upsets some people and it is bothersome and upsetting, but it is our history and we can't change that.”
Commissioner George Lindsey balked at the idea of moving the monument that's been on the south lawn of the Polk County History Center for decades.
“I'm not comfortable rewriting history, but I think we need to tell the rest of the story,” he said. “We should just give equal recognition of the emancipation or Juneteenth.”
Most of the five board members admitted they didn't even know the monument existed until it was raised at the Historical Commission several months ago.
“The monument was recognizing the 79 conscripted men who were sent to the war,” said Commissioner Neil Combee who added that one of his ancestors also was drafted into the Confederate Army. “But we can move it for minimal cost.”
He also said that erecting another monument could lead to more monument requests leading to the front law of the History Center “looking like a graveyard.”
Braswell also said he had spoken with Bartow City Commissioner Leo Longworth, a leader of the city's black community as well as a city official, and the relocation to Oak Hill Cemetery had his approval “as an appropriate place for it.”
Commission Chairman Rick Wilson admitted he didn't know the monument existed and cautioned that erecting monuments was not “the place for government to do this and it's not our place to keep putting them up.”
Braswell added that, “I know how electric the Confederate flag is and that it is a source of angst and anger among our black citizens, so I'm just suggesting we move that lightning rod to a more appropriate place.”
Oak Hill Cemetery is only a few blocks from the old courthouse and houses numerous Confederate veterans' graves, as well as other veterans' and is a stop on the History Center's walking tour of the downtown area.
“I think it is an educational thing, and I think we should move it to where it should be,” said Commissioner Martha Santiago.
Braswell also told the commission that one of the speakers at the Historical Commission session where the issue was raised had also suggested by an email that removing the marker and replacing it with a $100,000 origami sculpture “would make the whole thing go away.”
No timetable was set for the relocation of the monument, since it has to have the city of Bartow's approval before that can occur. There also was no date set for when the issue would be presented to the city for action.
In other business last week, the commission approved a whopping $43 million to widen a 3.7-mile segment of Pipkin Road from South Florida Avenue in Lakeland to County Line Road.
The project would widen Pipkin from a two lane highway to a four-lane road, except for a short section from South Florida Avenue to Old Highway 37 which will become or remain an improved three-lane road.
The project also calls for additional signals at some intersections. Also a part of the approval process was an agreement with the city of Lakeland to include the relocation of utilities in the existing rights of way as part of the construction project. Under the agreement, Lakeland will pick up the tab for about $6 million to move the utilities and pay that to the county instead of having two contractors or separate contracts.
Officials said the work will take about two years to complete. Hubbard construction Co. will perform the work. No start date was provided at last week's meetings.