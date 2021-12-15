Santa's not the only one making a list this year. The Polk Board of County Commissioners is too—with the county's ask totaling more than $83 million in federal funds.
The money would go to pay for infrastructure projects, housekeeping at the History Center, some behavioral health projects, new radio frequencies for local emergency services, a major road project, new firefighter equipment and other facilities improvements.
The list was drawn up by County Manager Bill Beasley and talked about last week at the county board's agenda review session which zoomed with the county's federal lobbyists, to outline strategies on how to get the money from various federal agencies.
The “heavy lift” on this year's wish list is $46 million to pay for rights of way and construction of Thompson Nursery Road, which Beasley says will help alleviate the heavy traffic on U.S. Highway 27 in eastern Polk County.
The county's asking for an outright appropriation of $5 million to design the project and a federal grant to pay for actually widening the existing two lane road to four lanes in the section that runs from West Lake Ruby Drive to U.S. 27. The total cost of this segment is at a whopping $51 million, according to Beasley. The remaining phases of this project are already contained in the county's own capital improvement plan and this phase would complete the project.
Other road and drainage projects include the Grandview Parkway and FDC Grove Road flyovers where these roads would cross Interstate 4. The two flyovers would cost a total of $8 million.
The constant flooding in the Imperial Lakes subdivision may get some relief if the feds will cough up a million bucks, said county officials. Flooding after heavy rains virtually strands residents since Imperial Lakes Boulevard is the only in and out road serving the large residential community.
Beasley said this would “address on-going flooding issues through the development and provide safer travel and improve public safety response times” in that area.
Behavioral health has become a recurring issue on board agendas, and the county's asking the feds for $2.4 million to help what some have called a “mental health crisis” in Polk County.
According to the county's list, this money would increase access to mental health services countywide via a contract with Polk Vision. Included in the project would be expansion of crisis services, organize stakeholders to coordinate activities to address these issues, expand the capacity of existing behavioral health services, expand the criminal justice system services to reduce a revolving door at the county jail for people with recurring mental health issues who wind up there, and engage community groups to support these efforts.
Even though the county employs Holland and Knight lobbyists Rich Gold and Michael Galeano to lobby for the county in Washington D.C., the two said the county needs an active presence in Washington this spring to follow-up on their efforts.
The lobbyists told commissioners that appropriations should be easy to come by during the next few years, thanks to expansive legislation approved this year by Congress, so the county should take advantage of that massive funding legislation.
“This is a unique moment in time,” said Gold. “And we are about to enter a five to seven year period where access to infrastructure projects funding is wide open.”
He and Galeano suggested the board commit to sending a delegation to the capital in the spring to meet with federal department and agency heads as well as the county's Congressional delegation.
He intimated that in-person visits brought the funding requests to the personal attention of decision-makers and often resulted in the desired requests. No time or dates were set for that Washington visit were discussed at the Friday meeting.