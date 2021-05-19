Polk County and many of the county's municipalities are waiting for deposits totaling nearly $200 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, officials say. Three of the cities plan to use the money for infrastructure projects, as does the county, but specifics are yet to be determined.
Polk County government will get a whopping $140 million, with Lakeland nabbing almost $30 million, Winter Haven is waiting for $7.7 million, Lake Wales $7.7 million and Bartow is expecting $8.5 million.
The Polk County commission hasn't decided what to do with the money, according to Assistant County
Manager Todd Bond, but will talk about where to spend the money at a board agenda review session on May 28.
The money will come in two deposits, about half may be received later this month, with the rest expected a year from now, Bond added.
According to Winter Haven finance official Debbie Tate, the city will probably spend it's windfall on a utility project, but “we have no specific plans right now.” She also said the city commission would probably hold a workshop to talk about where to use the money, but finding a project wouldn't be difficult. “We have several projects we'll probably look at where to spend it soon since this is already budget season for us,” she said.
Lake Wales City Manager James Slaton also said his city hasn't decided where to spend the money, but would look closely at projects in the coming weeks. He said the city had an ongoing alternative water source project, and, if the findings of that feasibility study is successful, the city would probably “use the funds for that project.”
Bartow's Assistant City Manager David Wright said city officials were “absorbing the process” and would “probably wait for more guidance” before deciding where to spend the cash. “We'll probably know in a few weeks where we'll spend it, but we're pretty sure it will be on infrastructure projects, which could include water, wastewater and broadband.
“The city has needs in all those areas, so it will be just deciding where to use the money,” he added.
According to documents issued by the U.S. Treasury Department, these funds have a broad base of uses
including supporting anti-virus urgent response needs; replacement of public sector revenues; support
immediate economic stabilization and address systemic public health and economic challenges fostered by the pandemic.
Polk County earlier received some $120 million, most of which was directly provided to residents for rental and mortgage assistance, utility payments, and to offset losses to individuals due to the pandemic