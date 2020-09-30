In a rapid-fire public hearing last week, the Polk County Commission put it's final stamp of approval on a $1.79 billion budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, lowered the property tax rate and, in earlier action, okayed a development in the Kathleen area — despite protests from neighboring property owners.
The second and final budget hearing held last week slightly drops the property tax rate from about 70 cents per $1,000 in value to about 68 cents. The five-member board agreed unanimously to the budget and tax rate as presented by the county's budget director Todd Bond.
Bond said the lower property tax rate was possible because estimated property appraisals were up from last year, resulting in about the same income with the slightly lower millage.
The abbreviated hearing Sept. 21 drew no comment from the public and also included approving the separate taxes that will pay for the county's library services, parks and recreation facilities and stormwater treatment.
While those issues sailed through the hearing process, an earlier meeting to discuss a proposed development in the north-county Kathleen community was a whole other story.
Nearly a dozen residents of the mostly-rural Kathleen area opposed a proposed development that will potentially change the dynamics of the area.
The Ross Creek Road area residents maintained that, despite changes to a development plan that lowered the number of planned home sites, Michael Nemec's plan to build 94 homes on his 121 acres of land would unalterably change the area's bucolic ambiance.
“We found our little piece of paradise,” long-time Kathleen resident Jack Grenfell told commissioners as he led the protesters' comments during the public hearing. “Now, we find the rules have changed in favor of the developers.”
Earlier, the county's own Planning Commission ruled against letting Nemec build the homes saying, in effect, the development's planned three homes per acre countered what is generally in place now — one home per five acres.
That was the tenet of the complaints from those who showed up at the session, along with a 100-signature petition opposing the density of Nemec's development. Nemec's plan calls for the homes to be constructed on only 35% of the total acreage, with the bulk of the property maintained as wetlands.
“If this is approved, he makes a little bit of money, but we have to pay the price,” said Kathleen resident Allen Mills.
After nearly an hour-and-a-half of discussion, the county board voted 3-2 to allow Nemec to proceed with his plans. Commissioners Rick Wilson and Martha Santiago were the dissenting votes.
“One of the things I like about Polk County is that it offers a variety of living spaces,” Santiago said, “and we need to make sure we protect those opportunities and that diversity.”
Commissioner George Lindsey, who has a background in development, maintained that the proposal meets the standards outlined in the county's land use ordinances as well as the county's own comprehensive plan.
“If we're not going to uphold our own plan, who is?” he asked. “We're putting the planning commission and our own staff in an untenable position.”
Wilson countered with the board's ability to make changes to its own rules as it saw fit.
“At the end of the day, whether we change the rules or not, there's going to be times and places where it doesn't fit and that's why we're here,” he said.
Nemec got his okay, and may soon be followed by other proposed developments in that section of North Polk, according to the county's planning staff. This was his third try at getting his property developed, with those earlier attempts thwarted by both the Planning Commission and the County Commission.
“This is an older part of the greater Lakeland area with generations of families having lived there,” the staff report said. “Kathleen Road was widened in the early 2010s and that has encouraged further development at a higher density than what is presently found.”