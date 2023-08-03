Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm commercial structure fire on Holden Road in Lakeland at 2:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to a media release issued by Polk County Fire Rescue, Thursday.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke billowing from a commercial building. The fire was contained to the single structure at that time. Due to the severity of conditions observed on scene, the fire was quickly categorized as a two-alarm fire to ensure that additional resources were en route to assist with firefighting efforts.
PCFR crews worked to gain control of the fire and to prevent it from spreading. It was later determined that the commercial building was being used as a provisional storage unit.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, and the incident is being investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office. Twenty-two PCFR units responded to the scene. One PCFR employee was transported from the scene as a precautionary measure.