A Polk County firefighter was arrested for fraud on Tuesday after authorities said he cashed a payroll check twice.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Desmond James Walker II, of Haines City, on fraud charges.
According to a Sheriff’s Office report, he electronically deposited a county payroll check into his bank account and then, a day later, cashed the check at an Amscot store.
The investigation began on Dec. 7, when the Polk County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Division contacted Sheriff’s Office detectives to report a possible payroll fraud incident. During the investigation, detectives learned that in October of 2021, Walker had accessed his online employee payroll information using his assigned username and password to make changes to his direct deposit banking institution.
According to policy, when an employee makes such a change, the payroll department confirms it with the bank as an internal security control, and then on the next paycheck, the employee is issued a physical check. Issuing a physical check allows the payroll department to intervene without resulting in a financial loss in the event the change was not made or approved by an employee.
After making changes to his direct deposit information, Walker received his next paycheck of $2,772 on Nov. 19, as a physical check. The same day, Walker deposited the paycheck into his bank account as an online mobile deposit.
The next day, Walker took the physical check, which had already been electronically deposited into his bank account, to Amscot Financial Services in Haines City, where he cashed the check, the report stated.
Amscot attempted to deposit Walker’s paycheck twice, but each time it was unsuccessful as it had already been negotiated as a deposit into Walker’s bank account. Amscot then sent a letter to the Board of County Commissioners office stating it had suffered a monetary loss as a result of this incident.
Detectives were provided a photocopy of the check from Amscot that includes a thumb print of the person who cashed the check. The thumbprint was confirmed as belonging to Walker.
Walker admitted to detectives that he spent both the deposited money in his bank account and the cash he received from Amscot for bills and vacation expenses. He also admitted to discovering a missed call from Amscot on his cell phone but never returned the call. He admitted to deputies that he did not contact his bank, Amscot, the county payroll office, or his supervision about the double payment.
“Those who work in public service are held to a higher ethical standard. Walker will be held accountable for his actions,” said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.
Walker was arrested for scheming to defraud a financial institution, grand theft, fraud and cashing a worthless check with intent to defraud. He was booked into the Polk County Jail being on an $8,000 bond.