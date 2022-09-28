Polk County Manager Bill Beasley announced today that all Board of County Commission offices will remain closed for business on Friday, September 30. Offices will reopen on Monday, October 3, 2022.
The Board’s Agenda Review Meeting, scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Monday, October 3 at 9:00 a.m. in the Board’s Conference Room 407 of the County Administration Building, 300 W. Church Street, Bartow.
Waste and Recycling will resume regular garbage, recycling, yard and bulk waste pickup on Friday, for residents who are scheduled for collection services on Fridays. The North Central Landfill will be open all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning. Beginning Monday, October 3, the Landfill will be open extended hours until further notice.
Residents should continue to monitor the county’s website at www.polk-county.net, and our social media sites, for updated information.