Hurricane Ian

Polk County Manager Bill Beasley announced today that all Board of County Commission offices will remain closed for business on Friday, September 30. Offices will reopen on Monday, October 3, 2022.

 The Board’s Agenda Review Meeting, scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Monday, October 3 at 9:00 a.m. in the Board’s Conference Room 407 of the County Administration Building, 300 W. Church Street, Bartow.

Recommended for you