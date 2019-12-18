From a quantitative standpoint, the 2019 Polk County Hoopfest certainly merits attention among the myriad of holiday high school basketball tournaments.
The event — presented in part by Stars Under the Sun (SUTS) Report and Elite Events Unlimited — debuts Friday (Dec. 20) and Saturday (Dec. 21) at the City of Winter Haven’s newly constructed and recently renamed AdventHealth Fieldhouse.
Nearly 40 varsity games (not to mention the junior varsity and freshman contests) filled last month’s initially posted schedule, which will be played across two days on the Fieldhouse’s six full-size courts. The Fieldhouse, incidentally, also serves as the practice facility for the Lakeland Magic of the NBA’s G League.
Winter Haven, All Saints Academy, Lake Region, Discovery High, Winter Haven Christian and Oasis Christian Academy are among the area’s boys varsity teams expected to be in attendance. The varsity girls list includes ASA and Oasis Christian. Visit the SUTS Report website to view the entire Polk County Hoopfest schedule.
The Polk County Hoopfest comes at an interesting time for Winter Haven’s boys varsity team.
The Blue Devils pulled away in the second half last Friday (Dec. 13) to earn a 51-39 victory at Auburndale. Winter Haven not only won its fourth consecutive game (all on the road) since dropping a 70-65 decision to Sebring on Dec. 5, but the Blue Devils also pushed their overall record to 6-1 which included double-digit wins against Oasis Christian, Lake Wales, Lake Region and Haines City as well as a 53-50 comeback victory over Kathleen.
Winter Haven received 15 points from freshman guard Rolijah Hardy and 11 points from junior Vintrell Moore against Auburndale, which was playing for the third time in four days.
Auburndale entered this week at 5-4 overall, having split with Lake Region (64-53 win) and highly touted Santa Fe Catholic (71-54 loss) in the days preceding the Winter Haven matchup. The Bloodhounds are also scheduled to host Tampa Bay Technical High this Saturday as part of the Auburndale Christmas Shootout.
The Blue Devils hosted George Jenkins on Dec. 17, but results were unavailable at press time. The Polk County Hoopfest brings a meeting with Tampa Freedom on Friday night, and Winter Haven will then play 2019 Class 7A state semifinalist Hillsborough on Saturday.
Freedom (1-4) had its losing streak reach four with last Friday’s 78-61 loss to Mitchell High, while Hillsborough improved to 4-1 following a 75-42 triumph over East Bay the same night. Hillsborough will be in action Friday at the Polk County Hoopfest against McKeel Academy.
At the conclusion of the Polk County Hoopfest, Winter Haven has a fairly quick turnaround to prepare for the 46th Annual Kingdom of the Sun in Ocala. The 16-team tournament runs Dec. 26-29.
Lake Region’s boys varsity team embarked on a busy stretch that included home games against McKeel Academy (Dec. 16), Mulberry (Dec. 17) and Celebration (Dec. 20), in advance of the Thunder’s appearance at the Polk County Hoopfest on Saturday. Lake Region will also travel to Alabama during the holidays for Hoover High’s Big Orange Classic.
The Thunder nearly overcame a 16-point halftime deficit last Thursday in an eventual 70-67 setback at Lakeland High. Mike Larkin had 18 points and eight rebounds, Mike Collins scored 12 points, Martin Johnson totaled 11 points and Don Skipper added nine points as Lake Region’s record moved to 2-3.
First-year boys head coach Wes Johnson and the All Saints’ Academy Saints have a pair of games at the Polk County Hoopfest: Friday vs. Seven Rivers Christian and Saturday vs. Kissimmee Life Christian Academy. The Saints sported a 2-3 record after last Saturday’s 73-52 loss to Tampa Sports Leadership and Management.
The Oasis Christian boys team bested Winter Haven Christian 54-33 last Friday as Edwin Rodriguez paced three Lions in double figures with 15 points. The Lions (3-5) play at Real Life Christian Academy on Friday and will tip-off Saturday against North Tampa Christian at the Polk County Hoopfest.
Elsewhere, Discovery High faces Palm Bay on the first day of the Polk County Hoopfest. The Spartans – who had a 3-3 mark following a 66-52 loss to Celebration last Friday – will be coming off an extended homestand that featured visits from Tenoroc (Dec. 16), McKeel Academy (Dec. 17) and Fort Meade (Dec. 19).
The Oasis Christian and All Saints’ Academy varsity girls teams – who went head-to-head on Dec. 2 with the Lions emerging victorious 44-40 – were both set to play on Court No. 4 during the opening day of the Polk County Hoopfest. The Saints take on Seven Rivers Christian at 6 p.m. Friday and will be immediately followed by the Oasis Christian-Victory Christian matchup.