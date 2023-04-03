Polk County Officials Issue Burn Ban

Polk County Fire Rescue has declared a burn ban, as drought conditions continue.

 Graphic provided by Polk County Fire Rescue

Bartow, Fla. (Mar. 31, 2023) – As Polk County continues experiencing dry weather conditions due to a prolonged lack of rainfall, Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) has issued an official burn ban ordinance.

The current increased risk of brush fires and uncontrolled fires are a threat to Polk County’s safety. The dry conditions don’t show signs of easing up any time in the near future, so Polk County Fire Rescue has issued the burn ban.

