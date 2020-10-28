Staying in touch with your school? Now there’s an app for that!
The free Polk County Public Schools app is available for download from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
Users can download the app by searching for “Polk County Public Schools” in their app store and following their device’s prompts for installation.
After downloading the app, users will be prompted to log into their Parent Portal account. Instructions for setting up a Parent Portal account can be at polkschoolsfl.com/parentportal/.
Once users log in, they will be able to access their student’s grades, attendance, upcoming assignments, test scores, school messages, the district calendar and more.
PCPS worked with Focus School Software to develop the app.
“Communication is crucial to student success. This app makes it easier for parents to monitor their students’ grades and assignments — and provide whatever support their child may need,” said Tina Barrios, PCPS’ assistant superintendent for information systems and technology.
“So much of our lives are now lived on mobile devices: our banking, social networking and shopping. Now, PCPS is making it just as easy to also stay in touch with your child’s school. We’re very excited to offer this app to our community.”
Learn more at PolkSchoolsFl.com.