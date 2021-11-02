Eloise Loop Road remains closed to through traffic between Eagle Lake Loop Road and Rifle Range Road until Nov. 12 to complete city of Winter Haven utility connections and needed pavement reconstruction.
Traffic will continue to detour at Rifle Range Road and Eagle Lake Loop Road to bypass closure. Motorists can expect travel delays, particularly during peak morning and evening hours.
Two new road closures were scheduled to start on Nov. 1 in Auburndale and Winter Haven.
An ongoing Polk County drainage project in Auburndale will close the Bridgers Avenue at McKean Street intersection for 30 days. Traffic along Bridgers Avenue will detour along Eaker Street or Nelson Street to bypass work zone, while McKean Street traffic will be redirected to Derby Avenue (County Road 544) or Pilaklakaha Avenue to avoid closure. Detour routes are short, and delays should be brief.
New drainage and water main installations will close the Country Club Road approach to the intersection at Dundee Road (State Road 542) in Winter Haven. Work also includes lowering the road grade and rebuilding the pavement section as part of the FDOT widening project on Dundee Road. Depending on destination and direction of travel, traffic will detour along Buckeye Loop Road or Crump Road. Dundee Road will stay open during closure. Detours could be lengthy for some commuters and delays should be expected.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully, follow detour signs, and to add time to trips through these areas.
For further details, call Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at 863-535-2200.