Frederick Heid

Frederick Heid

Polk County Public School Superintendent Fred Heid told school board members he wanted to address disinformation that has been circling the district after an opt-out, opt-in policy was put in place for parents to select their child’s access to library media materials.

“While I had recommended both an opt-out and opt-in process, it was not supported by the majority of the school board. As such, we are only providing the original opt-out option,” Heid said.

Recommended for you