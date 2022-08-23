Polk County Public School Superintendent Fred Heid told school board members he wanted to address disinformation that has been circling the district after an opt-out, opt-in policy was put in place for parents to select their child’s access to library media materials.
“While I had recommended both an opt-out and opt-in process, it was not supported by the majority of the school board. As such, we are only providing the original opt-out option,” Heid said.
Parents have two opportunities – one in August and one in December - to make their selections on the parent portal located on the Polk County Public Schools website at Polkschoolsfl.com/parentportal. The cutoff date for the August selection was Aug. 17 because the media specialists needed a “comprehensive list” of those students who were opting out of specific materials before the libraries were permitted to allow students to check out media materials.
Parents also have the chance to change their selections in January from Jan. 1 through 15, before the second school semester begins.
The move came after 16 library books were challenged by the County Citizens Defending Freedom in May, when the CCDF and several parents said they felt some of the content of the 16 books was not suitable for students and in their opinion, violated state statutes.
Because of the seriousness of the complaint, Heid moved to pull all the books in question until the district could address the situation and come up with a viable solution for parents.
After review by two committees, four books were unanimously selected to be readmitted as part of the library materials available to students, those being George, Drama, Two Boys Kissing, and Thirteen Reasons Why. Heid said that the four that were readmitted were even approved by the CCDF representative.
The remaining 12 books in question would then be available to students only if their parents either opted their students out of reading them or opted their students to read them, and certain books were only for high school age students and not available for elementary reading, Heid said.
Kite Runner and Beloved are recommended readings for advanced placement high school students.
Heid noted that five of the 12 remaining books have never been checked out over the last three to four years, 9 books exist in fewer than 7 of the schools and 5 books exist just in five schools. Three of the books exist only on one campus.
As of Aug. 16, the district only had 42 parents who chose to opt out of the materials, Heid said.
With an estimated 116,000 students in Polk County Public Schools, the percentage of parents who opted out equates to 0.036 percent of the school’s families, Heid said.
New students to Polk County Schools will have 10 days for their parents or guardians to make their opt-out selections, or 14 calendar days. Only custodial parents can complete the opt-out. If a parent has custodial rights and cannot see the book list, they will need to contact the school’s terminal operator for assistance linking their account.
The superintendent said that the CCDF has yet to file any complaints with charter, parochial or private schools, even though those schools have the same books as the public schools.
Heid said when he asked the complainants why those books were not being challenged at the other school districts, he was allegedly told “that is coming soon.”
“Here we are, ten months later, and there has not been any movement or request to remove those books from those settings,” he said.
Meanwhile, Board Member Lisa Miller said she supports one idea presented in public comment at a previous board meeting of developing a national ratings system, which currently does not exist.
“When you start banning books, you will ban all the books. The Bible in every kind of form is in our libraries. Watch them come for that because you are trying to make a political statement,” she said.
“These books have not been checked out. These books are not available to elementary school students. Disinformation is going to get somebody hurt,” she said, adding she is afraid of people who “may become dangerous because what they believe is that we are here to hurt children.”