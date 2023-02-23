A 22-year-old Polk County Sheriff's Office detention deputy was killed in an off-duty vehicle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 22 on State Road 33 south of Groveland, in Lake County, Florida.
Drake Sawyer Perry lived in Ocoee, and upon graduating from Olympia High School in Orlando, attended the Polk State College Kenneth C. Thompson Institute for Public Safety in Winter Haven. Perry was sponsored in the academy by the PCSO in the dual enrollment class (law enforcement and detention certified). He was hired as a detention deputy in September 2022, and was sworn in during an oath of office ceremony on December 13, 2022. Afterwards, he was assigned to the South County Jail in Frostproof.
The PCSO notes he was the class commander for both academies, and recognized as a “Top Gun,” being the most proficient shooter in his class. He is survived by his father, brother, and grandmother.
“We are all grieving at the loss of this young deputy who was just starting out in his career," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "Deputy Perry was an outstanding cadet in the academy, and his classmates and coworkers remember him as always smiling, always positive, and a team player who was always helping others. He was a natural born leader, and aspired to be on the SWAT team. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic crash. More information regarding funeral arrangements for Deputy Perry will be released at a later date.