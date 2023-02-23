Deputy Drake Sawyer Perry
Photo provided by Polk County Sheriff's Office
A 22-year-old Polk County Sheriff's Office detention deputy was killed in an off-duty vehicle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 22 on State Road 33 south of Groveland, in Lake County, Florida.
Drake Sawyer Perry lived in Ocoee, and upon graduating from Olympia High School in Orlando, attended the Polk State College Kenneth C. Thompson Institute for Public Safety in Winter Haven. Perry was sponsored in the academy by the PCSO in the dual enrollment class (law enforcement and detention certified). He was hired as a detention deputy in September 2022, and was sworn in during an oath of office ceremony on December 13, 2022. Afterwards, he was assigned to the South County Jail in Frostproof.  

