Polk County officials said they once again had a rash of complaints about FCC Environmental Services not collecting trash.
Back in February, Polk County Commission authorized a local state of emergency associated with repeated missed trash pickups on the west side of the county.
FCC reportedly had many staffing issues about that time resulting in hundreds of complaints from residents. The local state of emergency was extended again in April. Beasley and the commission even considered litigation against the vendor around that time.
Beasley and his staff have met with FCC repeatedly about the problem this year, which peaked again over the July 4th holiday, when hundreds more complaints were received. Beasley was told that FCC had staffing issues again over the holiday.
Polk County Commission Chair Martha Santiago said that was the same excuse FCC gave in February.
Commissioner George Lindsey suggested that they ask FCC if it wanted to voluntarily end its contract so that another vendor can be hired to take over pickups on the west side of the county.
There are about 26 months left on the FCC contract.
“That can be two years and two month’s worth of misery to some people,” Commissioner Neil Combee said.
Commissioner Rick Wilson also expressed some frustration on July 15.
“They are not doing what they are supposed to do at 100 percent where they are probably doing the job at 90 percent,” Wilson said. “We are not in the position, we are working toward a position, to really hold these people to the fire. The only way to do that is to take their job over and do it and do a better job than they are doing.”
One of the options Beasley suggested was hiring more county staff to take over for FCC. The county has already taken over trash pickups from FCC in the southwest quadrant of the county, starting in early July.
FCC handles about 78,000 Polk County households in the northwest quadrant of the county currently, including Lakeland, Auburndale and parts of the west side of Winter Haven.
Between July 8 and July 15, there were about 300 missed pickups per day, meaning they missed around .5 percent of trash pickups, according to county officials.
Lindsey said perfection is the goal and one percent of missed pickups is 780 residents.
“If you are part of that half percent, you paid for services you didn't get” Lindsey said.