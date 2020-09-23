DAVENPORT – Central Florida’s Visitor Information Center (CFVIC) will host a Health Expo on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. until noon.
This free event, entitled the “Be 5weet Expo” is to help educate visitors, and residents, on the health and safety measures CFVIC and Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing are recommending to help keep people safe while visiting Polk County.
Tourism is Polk County’s largest industry. In 2019, visitors to Polk County spent more than $1.5 billion in accommodations, restaurants, food, entertainment and shopping. The Be 5weet campaign includes five steps below for residents and visitors to be sweet to one another, in order to create a safe community for residents, which in turn helps create a safe destination for people to visit.
Local vendors such as Bond Clinic, BayCare, Simply Healthcare, Soni Family Practice of Davenport and The Blood Mobile will be onsite for this free event, to talk about their services and hand out health and safety products, including masks, hand sanitizer and thermometers. All giveaways are while supplies last.
There will be safety measures in place to promote social distancing and proper hygiene. For more information, or to inquire about being a vendor, call (863) 420-2586.