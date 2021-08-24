Broadhead

Deputy Broadhead is seen here with Sheriff Judd at the PCSO Annual Awards Ceremony in 2017.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead, who was stricken with COVID-19 and has been in the hospital for several weeks.

He succumbed to the illness on August 23.

 Deputy Broadhead was 32 years old, and became a deputy sheriff working in patrol in November 2011. Throughout his career he was also a property crimes detective, robbery detective, and homicide detective. He was most recently assigned to the Southeast District, in the Lake Wales area of the county. He was a graduate of the University of Florida.

 Broadhead was married to former Deputy Elisa (Ranze) Broadhead. He was a stepfather to Elisa’s three children and together he and Elisa have two daughters, ages one and two.

 The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of planning a Line of Duty funeral service with full law enforcement honors, and that information will be sent out as soon as possible.

 Deputy Broadhead received many accolades throughout his 10-year career - he was awarded a Medal of Valor in 2013, several division and department commendations, a Sheriff's Commendation, and Meritorious Service Medal in 2017.

