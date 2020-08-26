A partnership between local disc golfers and Polk County’s Parks and Natural Resources planning staff was recently awarded for its collaboration in creating a new disc golf course at Loyce E. Harpe Park, in Mulberry.
The course recently received the 2019 Jan Johnson Public Participation Award of Excellence from the Heart of Florida Chapter of the American Planning Association.
“This is a huge honor for Polk County, to be recognized by our fellow urban planners, and it would not have happened without the involvement and passion of the disc golfers in our county,” said Tracy Mullins, the division’s senior planner, who accepted the award.
The county’s Disc Golf Course Service Learning Project was designed to engage members of the community interested in disc golf to partner with Polk County’s Parks and Natural Resources Division.
Mullins and local disc golfers spent three days designing and developing the course on paper before coming out with their own tools to carve out the design they created. The county’s construction and maintenance crews helped with the heavy equipment.
Disc golf is a flying disc sport in which players throw a disc into a basket. It is played using rules similar to golf and is played on a disc course with nine or 18 holes.
Polk County’s Disc Golf Course is open to the public and free of charge. Reservations for group tournaments are available for a fee.
The course is at 300 W. Carter Road in Mulberry.