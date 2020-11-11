The Polk Education Foundation (PEF), is a 501(c)3 organization that raises money to provide programs that support the Polk County School district.
Recently, State Farm donated $1,470 that will go to support the education foundation’s reading tutoring program, Americorps Polk Reads, and the donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the state’s School District Matching Grant Program.
Americorps Polk Reads is a tutoring program for struggling kindergarten through third grade readers at select schools in Polk County.
The tutors provide three 30-minute, one-on-one tutoring sessions per week to over 400 students a year who are behind in reading. These sessions are personalized for each student and target the five components of effective reading instruction. Tutors work to improve students’ reading skills and get them on grade level in reading.
One of the benefits of being an Americorps Polk Reads member is they receive a modest living allowance each month. The funds granted by State Farm will help pay that allowance. State Farm is just one of the program’s supporters and has helped PEF assist hundreds of students improve their reading skills over the past few years.
The Polk Education Foundation is a direct support 501(c)3 organization for the Polk County School Board and raises funds to support school programs for which tax generated dollars may not be used. For more information about the PEF, visit www.polkeducationfoundation.org.