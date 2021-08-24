Polk County’s ambulances are making more than 100 more daily runs than they were a month ago, the Emergency Services chief told the Polk County Commission last week, straining both equipment and staff.
Chief Rob Weech told commissioners that his ambulance crews are making 30 percent more emergency runs a day over the normal 280 daily calls with calls peaking at about 400 in the last week.
“Most calls are coming in the late afternoon and it is stretching us thin, but we are managing,” he said.
Weech explained that Polk hospitals are full and are operating on a “one in, one out” basis, which means that for a person to be admitted to one of the county’s hospitals, a person must be discharged.
“We are working hard to cooperate with these people and they are doing their best to accommodate us,” he said.
He added that his staff maintains daily contact with area hospitals to make sure there is space for emergency patients.
“We are handling it so far, but we may be forced to referring calls to private ambulances if the numbers keep going up,” Weech said.
The chief also said that his staffing is adequate, even though he has had several EMS workers out “with Covid or in quarantine.” He added that his staffing level is adequate but that most training or educational classes have been put on hold so his crews can handle the number of calls.
“We did add two more units to the rotation to keep up with the need but the transfer times may be affected and two to four minutes added to the length of a call,” he said.
Weech said the EMS hasn’t had to decide on which calls may take priority or establish a triage system where ambulances are dispatched to the most severe or pressing needs first.
“We haven’t gotten there yet,” the veteran emergency head said.
Weech also said that the public should avoid making 911 calls and ferry the ill to hospitals via other means, they certainly should.
“If there are other ways to get there, they should do that,” he said.
Polk’s COVID-19 cases have escalated dramatically, jumping from some 300 weeks ago to more than 6,500 in recent days.
“We are challenged,” Weech explained, “but the hospitals are too. One hospital told me they need 500 nurses to fill the need.”
On the health topic, Commissioner George Lindsey told the board that the number of vaccines given recently is near 10,000 a week, up from June’s 395 a week.
“At least that’s some good news. People are getting the vaccine,” he said.
In other unrelated business last week, the county agreed to pay out about $2 million to buy the Fire Rescue Service five new tankers, saving more than $100,000 by paying for them up front.
The county also agreed to help pay $4.3 million to build a new grandstand at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex under a partnership with the city of Auburndale.
Auburndale officials said the new stadium would further enhance the county’s ability to recruit more prestigious sport activity to the complex.
The city is planning to become a training facility for the Pan American Lacrosse League as well as becoming a training field for the Florida Tropics soccer team. It is also planning on hosting soccer and rugby tournaments as well, officials added.