Following a tragic fatality two years ago blamed on poor communications, faulty equipment and under-trained firefighters, Polk Fire Rescue Service has rebounded and achieved a majority of the goals an independent department review outlined after that incident, Polk County Commissioners learned last week.
The county governing board also tabled a rate hike in land development fees that would have added to the cost of new homes being built countywide. That rate hike could have escalated some fees as much as 700 percent, the county commission learned.
In the fire rescue issue, the board learned that the agency only has some 40 vacancies, down from 60-plus two years ago. It also has four new firehouses under construction or development and on Tuesday finalized the purchase of 110 new high-tech defibrillator and heart monitoring machines to the tune of about $4 million.
The lack of properly trained personnel and poor communications have been solved, said FRS Chief Rob Weech at the board's Friday agenda review session. He explained that the agency had installed a full-time training officer and offered video training sessions frequently. He also said that working with the Polk County Sheriff's Department, the communications glitches had also been erased.
Weech also told commissioners that plans were well underway for the construction of a fire training facility, but did not name the price for it or its location.
Consultant James Angle, a former fire chief and educator, said the fire rescue teams had reached 89 percent of the goals outlined for it after the original investigation following the North Lakeland tragedy. “This is attributed to the department leadership and dedication to improve,” he said.
Weech has maintained since he took the helm two years ago, that staffing was an issue: “Finding and keeping qualified firefighters and EMTs and paramedics is an ongoing challenge,” he said. “But we are steadily making strides in that area.”
The county also has recently funded the purchase of new ambulances and a new firetruck as it systematically updates equipment, some of which is more than 15 years old, according to earlier reports from the chief.
Polk presently has 44 fire stations and 10 ambulance stations scattered across the county's 2,000 square miles.
Development fees were also on the board's Friday agenda, with suggestions from staff that some will escalate as much as 700 percent, if the board approves the suggested new rate schedule.
There are nearly three dozen fees levied by the county to cover the costs of inspections, impacts and assorted administrative costs associated with land development. According to Land Development Department leader John Bohde, the county's rates have not been addressed in five years, and need to be updated.
The fees, if implemented as proposed, will save some $3.4 million in the general fund and generate about the same amount, reports say.
Among the fees suggested for increases are: a $400 fee for inspection of a commercial or industrial building would leap to $3,500; a final home site inspection would jump from $380 to $2,100; park user rental fees would inch up from the present rates by about $5 per hour; and a new communications fee would be levied for live streaming and broadcasting via the county's PGTV station.
Commissioner Martha Santiago, who represents the northeast county where heavy development has been underway for the past decade, questioned the rate increases citing repeated discussions about affordable housing available for new residents.
“We're just going make the price of a house go up, is that what we want to do?” she asked.
The fee hikes were tabled for further review after some discussion.
“I will go back to take a look at these fees,” said County Manager Bill Beasley. “We will look at any fees that don't have any value to the citizens.”
Neither Bohde or Beasley indicated when the issue would be brought before the board again.