POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Fire Rescue department is hiring, with some 62 vacancies the department is trying diligently to fill with firefighters, EMTs and paramedics.
The department, according to spokesman Chris Jonckheer, is still understaffed and its members have often had to pull double-shifts to ensure its fleet of fire engines and ambulances were fully staffed.
Jonckheer said that the county department was suffering the same fate as many of its sister agencies across the country, explaining that “certified staff is hard to find.”
He added that the Polk department, which came under heavy criticism following its response to a fire that resulted in a fatality in late-2018, is “like many departments” that can't fill positions with certified workers “because there is a state and national shortage.”
The Polk County Fire Rescue department is recruiting nationwide and leans heavily on local schools to help fill the vacant slots.
“We are working with the Polk school system by supporting fire and medical academies to get firefighters and EMTs,” Jonckheer said. “But we still have a lot of vacancies.”
As of last week, the department is falling short of filling its budgeted 652 positions.
Jonckheer said the department had recently hired new graduates of the fire services program, jointly conducted with Polk State College, and was anticipating hiring more when an ongoing class graduates its present class.
“The last class had 15 graduates,” he said, “and the one underway may have another 20. … We are always in a state of flux — people retire, they leave to go to another department or find something else they want to do. So, we pretty much always have some vacancies.”
Under new fire chief Robert Weech, the department presented a $92 million budget to the Polk Board of County Commissioners last summer, which included boosts in both the number of fire/rescue stations and requests to purchase new equipment.
The service now has 50 stations and more are in the offing, according to Jonckheer.
One issue identified following the fatal fire was the department’s vacancy issue. Those after-action reports and a follow-up investigation indicated that units responding to the November 2018 incident were understaffed and under-trained.
The fire department pays firefighter-paramedics a base salary of $40,826 with paramedics earning $44,616. Starting firefighter-paramedics also earn a $2.82 per hour incentive, Jonckheer explained.
The Polk Fire Rescue Department provides fire services to all of the unincorporated areas of the 2,000-square-mile county, including the cities of Eagle Lake, Polk City, Mulberry and Lake Hamilton.
The service has 50 stations, 33 engine companies, 38 ambulances, one hazardous materials unit, 29 brush fire trucks, nine water tenders, four special operations engine companies, five aerial units and about 590 present employees.
The county fire rescue department is paid through fire fees levied per residence and business, as well as through state and federal grants.
Anyone interested in applying for a position with Polk County Fire Rescue can find the requirements and applications by going to www.polk-county.net/fire-rescue/beginning-a-career-with-pcfr.