Working closely together, Polk County Government Television (PGTV) and Polk County Fire Rescue received national recognition as they were awarded the top spot at the annual NATOA Government Programing Awards for the Event/Program Promotion category.
The award was received for the creation of Polk County Fire Rescue’s 2020 recruiting video.
PGTV staff worked closely with the Polk County Fire Rescue communications staff and crews to create an exciting and attractive video to highlight the division and use for recruiting purposes.
The video includes scenes of fire mitigation, special operations skills, HAZMAT mitigation and the division’s new drone program.
This video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/d6c9DpBgrEo or at https://fb.watch/1KDD3m9DF2/.