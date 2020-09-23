The Polk County Tax Collector’s office reminds businesses that the deadline to renew your county local business tax receipt is Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Any business not renewing by this date will fall delinquent and face late penalties and collection costs. Payments must be either postmarked or transacted online on or before this date. Taxpayers who wish to make payment in person may do so until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, without incurring additional penalties. Businesses in Polk County must display their current business tax receipt at their place of business. The valid 2020-2021 Polk County local business tax receipt to display at your place of business is pink.
Beginning in October, businesses operating in Polk County without an up-to-date county Business Tax Receipt (BTR) will face a late renewal penalty of 10 percent plus collection costs. That penalty increases in November to 15 percent of any unpaid taxes owed, as well as collection costs.
Thereafter and through March, total delinquent costs rise each month.
Businesses that have not yet renewed their business tax receipt can renew by going to the Tax Collector’s website, www.polktaxes.com, or visit any of the four Tax Collector’s service centers. New businesses can visit the website, download an original application and either mail in their application or visit one of the offices. Businesses that visit our service centers should note business tax receipts are not provided on-site but will be mailed at the address provided on the application.
To report businesses operating in Polk County without a valid county local business tax receipt, please telephone the Tax Collector's Toll Free Hotline at 1-866-687-8876.