Chief Smith

Hezedean A. Smith

Polk State College will host its 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at noon in the Winter Haven Campus Student Center. The event is free and open to the public and will include lunch, entertainment, and a keynote by Dr. Hezedean A. Smith, chief of Polk County Fire Rescue.

This year the event returns to campus after being held virtually during the COVID-19 public health emergency. This signature event, developed annually by Polk State's Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in partnership with the Polk State College Foundation, Student Activities & Leadership Office, and Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation (LSAMP), has become a tradition enjoyed not only by the College but also by the greater community.

Recommended for you