POLK COUNTY – Municipal elections are set to take place in Bartow, Davenport, Lake Wales, Haines City, Lake Hamilton and Mulberry on April 7.
Candidate qualifying periods are now concluded and a number of candidates will be challenging local incumbents.
On Feb. 21, Lake Wales City Clerk Jennifer Nanek announced that Commissioner Terrye Y. Howell will be facing off against Gregory Barnard Massey for Seat Three on the Lake Wales City Commission. Additionally, Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson will be facing off against Bob Wood for Seat Five.
A candidates forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 16 at the Lake Wales Arts Center.
On Feb. 7, Bartow City Clerk Jacki Poole announced that Commissioner Trish Burdin-Pfeiffer will be facing off against Steve Githens and Gerald Jacob Cochran for Seat Four on the Bartow City Commission. Commissioner Leo E. Longworth ran unopposed for Seat Five.
A candidates forum in Bartow will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 5 at the Carver Rec Center.
In Haines City, Mayor Morris Lee West will be facing off against Steve Larsen for Seat Three on the commission. Additionally, Commissioner H.L. “Roy” Tyler will be facing off against Claude E Holmes II.
In Davenport, Headley Delmot Oliver has challenged Vice Mayor Brynn Summerlin.
On Feb. 24, Frostproof City Clerk Nicole McDowell announced that there will be no municipal election this year because Councilmembers Jon Albert and Austin Gravely are both running unopposed.
The voter registration deadline for the municipal elections is March 9.
The presidential preference primary election in Florida is March 17.
—