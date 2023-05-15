Polk Museum of Art Announces Winners at 51st Annual Mayfaire by-the-Lake

Sandy Mallick looks at all the different handcraft glass figurines from hummingbirds, horses, chickens, swans, and flamingos that are all made by the business - Glass Lilies.
Photo by Lily Strickland
Lakeland, FL (May 13, 2023) – The Polk Museum of Art at Florida Southern College announces the following artists as award winners at the 2023 Citizens Bank & Trust Mayfaire by-the-Lake fine art festival.
The winners, their hometowns, media category, and booth location at the show are as follows:
o Nathan Miller; Covington, Georgia; Painting – Oil & Acrylic; Booth #13
Awards of Excellence ($2,000 each)
o Nicola Barsaleau; LaCrosse, Florida; Drawing & Graphics; Booth #22
o Valerie Walchek; Ocoee, Florida; Clay; Booth #123
Awards of Distinction ($1,000 each)
o Dominice Gilbert; St. Petersburg, Florida; Sculpture, Booth #80
o Blair Petersen Updike; Lake Wales, Florida; Painting – Oil & Acrylic; Booth #84
o Alex Lanier; Tallahassee, Florida; Digital; Booth #50
o Jacqui Aguilar; Cape Coral, Florida; Jewelry; Booth #17
o Cheri Kudja Rhodig; Lakeland, Florida; Sculpture; Booth #51
o Glenn Woods; Palm Harbor, Florida; Clay; Booth #70
o Zhiyong Ye; Leesburg, Florida; Fiber; Booth #86
o Susan Currier; Sebastian, Florida; Drawing & Graphics; Booth #106
o Caitlin Albritton; Tampa, Florida; Jewelry; Booth #127
o Mike Duflo; Vero Beach, Florida; Wood; Booth #71
Honorable Mention Awards ($200 each)
o Marcia Morse Mullins; Lakeland, Florida; Fiber; Booth #85
o George Rhodes; Plantation, Florida; Photography; Booth #154
o Wendy Foreman; Ormond Beach, Florida; Jewelry; Booth #61
o Vicki Cooley; Sarasota, Florida; Painting – Oil & Acrylic; Booth #138
o Andrew Dorset; Valrico, Florida; Painting – Oil & Acrylic; Booth #176