Lakeland, FL (April 7, 2023) - The Polk Museum of Art will host an exhibition of the nationally recognized “Annual Scholastic Art and Writing Awards” for Florida’s Polk County Art Region. On view in the Student Gallery through April 23, 2023, this exhibition features the juried work of Polk County students grades 7-12.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Scholastic Awards’ founding and the third year of the Museum’s partnership with the program.
During the fall of 2022, the Scholastic Awards invited student artists and writers nationwide to submit their original works produced across artistic disciplines, including short stories, drawings, fashion designs, film, architecture, and more. Awarded students are now recognized as part of the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program and can count themselves among the ranks of some of the most well-known artists of all time. Distinguished award recipients have included authors Truman Capote and Marc Brown, artists Andy Warhol and Philip Pearlstein, and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.
“The Museum is thrilled to partner again with Scholastic and the Polk County School District to celebrate the amazing achievements of young artists in our region,” said Dr. Alex Rich, executive director and chief curator. “The strength of the works juried into this national competition and into our gallery speaks to the value of arts education and to the educators, parents, and guardians who support their students’ artistic pursuits.”
The Museum received 272 submissions from 218 Polk County students for judging. Of those submissions, 87 were selected as Regional Award Winners and are on display in the Museum. Regional Award Winners include students who receive Honorable Mentions, Silver Keys, and Gold Keys. In addition, 19 works on display went on to the national judging, giving these students the opportunity to win additional awards, scholarships, and recognition. Two Harrison School for the Arts students were awarded national distinctions. Lathan Williamson received a Gold Medal for a digital artwork entitled “Marked,” and Eithan Lopez was awarded a Silver Medal and American Visions Medal for his photograph, “Lost in the Fog.”
The “Annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards” exhibition will be on view in the Polk Museum’s Student Gallery through April 23, 2023. A virtual exhibition will also be available for viewing online at PolkMuseumofArt.org/Scholastic2023. The Polk County “Scholastic Art and Writing Awards” exhibition is made possible by the generosity of Joy and Michael Martin and Publix Super Markets Charities.