Lakeland, FL (April 7, 2023) - The Polk Museum of Art will host an exhibition of the nationally recognized “Annual Scholastic Art and Writing Awards” for Florida’s Polk County Art Region. On view in the Student Gallery through April 23, 2023, this exhibition features the juried work of Polk County students grades 7-12.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Scholastic Awards’ founding and the third year of the Museum’s partnership with the program.

