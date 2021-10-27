Submitted by Polk County
The Polk County Board of County Commissioners has partnered with three local nonprofit agencies to distribute nearly $8.4 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to those who need the assistance most.
The board approved three contracts during its meeting last week with Florida Rural Legal Services, The Agricultural and Labor Program and Heart for Winter Haven. The three agencies were selected based on their experience with administrative and compliance requirements of federal grant and emergency assistance programs, along with their experience in assisting local governments in the planning and distributing of federal funds to eligible recipients.
Through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, eligible recipients can receive up to $12,000 to pay for rent and utilities for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The three contracted agencies will help the county target, process and coordinate the applications for those in need.
For those wishing to apply to the program, contact one of the agencies below:
Florida Rural Legal Services Inc.
- Website: www.frls.org/covid
- Phone: 1-888-582-3410, ext. 3022 or 3016
The Agricultural and Labor Program Inc.
- Website: www.alpi.org
- Phone: 863-956-3491 or 1 (800) 330-3491
- Email: admin@alpi.org
Heart for Winter Haven Inc.
- Website: www.heart4wh.org
- Phone: 863-291-6270
- Email: admin@heart4wh.org