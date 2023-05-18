Polk’s fatal crash count increases

As Polk County residents took to social media before starting their day on Thursday morning, May 18 – driving to work, school, appointments, once again they saw the words “Fatal Crash” on their daily feed.
Locals have started asking questions – why are there so many fatal crashes “these days?”
Since 2018, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has kept track of the crashes in their various forms and made it publicly available on their website.
As of May 11, 2023, “preliminary” data indicates that so far of the 4,756 crashes that took place in Polk County since Jan. 1, 2023, 52 fatalities have been reported, and injuries from all crashes have numbered 3,499.
The stats on the FLHSMV Crash Dashboard are always changing, so they do not include the crashes of the past week, for example.
Of the 4,756 total crashes so far in 2023, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has worked over half of those, at 50.51% (2,397). The Florida Highway Patrol has worked 7.35% (349 crashes.) And the local Police Departments (this number includes all of Polk’s municipal police departments) work the other 42.14% (2,000) crashes.
By email with the Winter Haven Sun in February, Sheriff Grady Judd reported that “Traffic crashes happen for a wide variety of reasons, but most of them are avoidable.”
“Driving while impaired, texting, speeding, not looking where you’re going – if every driver focused on one task only, the task of driving their vehicle, the amount of crashes that occur each day would drop significantly.”
According to the FLHSMV, there were 13,475 total crashes in Polk in 2022. Fatalities for 2022 were numbered at 131 from all crashes, and injuries at 9,531.