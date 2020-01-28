Five Eagles scored in double-figures as Polk State men’s basketball defeated Impact Academy 107-65 Jan. 25 in Winter Haven.
With the win, the Eagles (16-6) have now won five of their past six games.
DayRon Garrett had a team-high 15 points, shooting six-of-seven from the field and making all three of his three-point shots. He also grabbed four rebounds.
VannAubrey Thomas posted 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Clarence Jackson also scored a dozen points and pulled down three rebounds. Dejan Ilinic reached double figures in points (11) and rebounds (14).
Malcolm Stevenson shot four-for-four from the field, finishing with 10 points and two assists. Kameron Pauldo and Drew Kennedy each scored nine points.
The Eagles, ranked No. 8 in the FCSAA, resume Suncoast Conference play Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. when they visit St. Petersburg College.
—
Source: PolkEagles.com