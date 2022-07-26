BackpacksA

Polk State College President Angela Falconetti welcomed about 1,000 area residents to the annual Start Right Campaign event at the JD Alexander Center in Lake Wales on Saturday, July 23.

Photo by Charles A. Baker III

More than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to children during the annual Polk State College Start Right Campaign event on Saturday on July 23 at the JD Alexander Center in Lake Wales.

Members of the Freedom Church distributed thousands of pounds of food and other items and there were free haircuts by Faded Fresh and Gifted Cutz Barbershop. Other sponsors included Citizens Bank & Trust, GST: The Family Church, and the Warner University football team.

