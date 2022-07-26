More than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to children during the annual Polk State College Start Right Campaign event on Saturday on July 23 at the JD Alexander Center in Lake Wales.
Members of the Freedom Church distributed thousands of pounds of food and other items and there were free haircuts by Faded Fresh and Gifted Cutz Barbershop. Other sponsors included Citizens Bank & Trust, GST: The Family Church, and the Warner University football team.
Polk State College President Angela Garcia Falconetti welcomed the crowd.
“We hope that each of you one day will join Polk State College because a college degree or a certification can get you to where you want to be in life,” Falconetti said.
Lake Wales Mayor Pastor Jack Hilligoss helped to kick off the event.
“To all of you visitors and vendors and volunteers and churches and student athletes, we thank you for the investment that you are making in downtown Lake Wales,” Hilligoss said. “I hope you walk away blessed.”
Freedom Church Pastor Bobby Williams and his congregation helped to distribute food through the non profit organization Freedom Tour.
“The Bible says be thankful for all things and we are thankful that we can be a blessing back to our community,” Williams said. “If we are going to change a city it is through one way, love.”
Polk County Commission Chair Martha Santiago was a special guest.
Warner University football athletes helped parents carry items to their cars.
Polk State College Dean of Workforce Education and Economic Development Andy Oguntola organized the event, the largest such event to date, which started in 2017.