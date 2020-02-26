Vote by Mail ballots are now available for eligible voters who wish to vote by mail in Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary Election. The March 17 contest is open only to registered Democrats or registered Republicans wishing to choose their presidential nominee.
Voters can request a mail ballot by calling the Polk Elections Office at (863) 534-5888 or by visiting the Supervisor of Elections website at PolkElections.com.
Voted ballots must be returned to the Polk Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on March 17.
Sample ballots for the March 17 Presidential Preference Primary Election are available online at PolkElections.com.
Voters will notice that candidates who have left the race remain on the ballot. The deadline for candidates to remove their name from the ballot was December 19, 2019. “According to state law, votes for all candidates on the ballot will be counted,” explains Lori Edwards, Polk Supervisor of Elections.
For more information, visit PolkElections.com or call the Elections Office at
(863) 534-5888.