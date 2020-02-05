BARTOW – In advance of another round of negotiations between Polk County Public Schools and the Polk Education Association — the public schools teachers union for Polk County — PEA President Stefanie Yocum organized a rally at the Polk County School Board meeting Jan. 28.
District administrators shifted the meeting to the Bartow High School auditorium to try and ensure enough seats were available for the expected crowd.
“Tallahassee has snatched away local control of funds over the last decade that have historically come to the bargaining table for your Union and the District to negotiate,” Yocum wrote in advance of the rally. “Our State Representatives are starving Public Schools.”
The Bartow High School auditorium indeed filled up that evening, with roughly a quarter of the attendees wearing red t-shirts associated with support of the teachers union and some speaking in support of lobbying for more school resources.
Polk is the seventh largest district in Florida, yet ranks 61st out of 67 districts in total education funding from the state, Yocum said.
Outside the auditorium, Polk County 2019 Teacher of the Year Jennie Cyran said she isn't rallying for higher pay. Instead, she explained that there is less on-campus planning time than was available in past years and that she has had to lesson plan from home, sometimes working seven days per week. Cyran teaches at Griffin Elementary in Winter Haven.
Lisa Scherer, of Lakeland, said around 15 years ago that she had two on campus planning periods daily and there was little take home work. As the population in Polk County grew, so did class sizes. When the workload got so voluminous that it became impossible not to take some home, Scherer says she retired.
The rally came ahead of the negotiations between the teachers and Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd’s staff, which are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Previously, on December 17, the school district’s secretaries and paraeducators passed their negotiated contracts, with the school board proceeding to ratify those two contracts Jan. 28. But teachers were a different story, as on the same day that secretaries and paraeducators passed their negotiated contracts, the teachers union vote ended in a 887 tie which meant the negotiated contract was not approved.
