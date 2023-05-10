POLKTRON comes to RP Funding Center in July
Graphic provided by RP Funding Center

Lakeland – The RP Funding Center hosts POLKTRON, a night of entertaining performances with concerts and comedy at the RP Funding Center on July 29, 2023 at 7 p.m.

POLKTRON will feature music performances headlined by Grammy nominee and BET Hip Hop Award winner Jeezy, along with Boosie BadAzz and other musical acts including Detroit Barbie, YBE G4, Alexis Shantel, IB Lito and Lucky Hustla. Comedy performances by headliner and host Bubba Dub, will be presented, along with comedian acts including Eddie Green, "Dr. Foolish" and Jerrell Braswell.

