POLKTRON comes to RP Funding Center in July

Lakeland – The RP Funding Center hosts POLKTRON, a night of entertaining performances with concerts and comedy at the RP Funding Center on July 29, 2023 at 7 p.m.
POLKTRON will feature music performances headlined by Grammy nominee and BET Hip Hop Award winner Jeezy, along with Boosie BadAzz and other musical acts including Detroit Barbie, YBE G4, Alexis Shantel, IB Lito and Lucky Hustla. Comedy performances by headliner and host Bubba Dub, will be presented, along with comedian acts including Eddie Green, "Dr. Foolish" and Jerrell Braswell.
POLKTRON and its organizers plan to bring an entertainment experience to Polk County and surrounding areas of Orlando to Tampa, according to the media release. The events will showcase big name talent including a mix of musical artists and comedians. Local talent will also be given the opportunity to perform on the main stage giving them exposure to thousands of people that they normally may not reach as they open for mainstream artists. The event will be the first of more to come.
Tickets are on sale now! Ticket prices range from $225 - $125 (other fees may apply) and are available by visiting www.polktron.com. All dates and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. For more information on the event visit www.polktron.com.