Waterski athletes from the southeast traveled to Lake Silver in Winter Haven for the 2022 Southern Regional Show Ski Championships on June 25 and 26.
Athletes from across the country and world will return to Winter Haven Oct. 21-23 for the 2022 International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation World Water Ski Show Tournament.
The championship event is being considered by many as the capstone event for the 100th Anniversary of Water Ski. Multiple other regional championships are being held across the country now through September.
The newly renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Lake Silver was filled with people on chairs and blankets to watch the local Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team compete Sunday morning.