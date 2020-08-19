Voters around Polk County and the state took to the polls yesterday — or did so previously by mail or early voting — as part of Florida’s 2020 Primary Election.
In Polk County, a total of 103,261 ballots were cast out of 452,202 registered voters, making for a voter turnout of 22.84 percent.
It was an election where a handful of challengers had success taking on incumbents in races for Congress, the Polk County Commission and the Polk County School Board.
Among the incumbents on the ballot who fared well in the primary election, however, was Lori Edwards, Polk’s Supervisor of Elections. Edwards held off challenger Debbie Hannifan in the non-partisan race with 77.67 percent of the vote.
Congressional primaries
Depending on their residence and registration, Polk voters may have had the opportunity to vote in one of three Congressional primaries concerning two districts.
In Florida’s 15th congressional district, which includes Lakeland and northern Polk in addition to parts of Hillsborough and Lake counties, incumbent Ross Spano was defeated in the Republican primary by challenger Scott Franklin. Franklin, a Lakeland City Commissioner, won with 51.23 percent of the vote. He will square off with Alan Cohn, who won a three-way race in the Democratic primary for the seat with 40.99 percent of the vote.
Democratic Congressman Darren Soto did not face a primary challenger in Florida’s 9th congressional district, but he did learn who he would face in the November general election. William “Bill” Olson won a four-way race in the Republican primary, winning 48.58 percent of the vote. Olson and Soto will face off in the district that includes large parts of Osceola County as well as parts of southern Orange and eastern Polk counties, including Winter Haven, Haines City and Davenport.
Polk County races
Beyond Edwards retaining her office as Supervisor of Elections, there were a handful of other important races in Polk on the ballot, including two school board seats up for grabs.
Billy Townsend, the incumbent representing District 1 on the Polk County School Board, was defeated in a close election by challenger William Allen. Allen won with 52.33 percent of the vote.
Incumbent Lori Conningham, who holds the District 2 seat, fared better, defeating challenger Anita Carson with 57.34 percent of the vote.
One seat on the Polk Board of County Commissioners was up for grabs, with District 5, which occupies the northwest corner of the county, on the ballot. Incumbent John Hall was defeated by challenger Neil Combee, who earned 53.61 percent of the vote and will now return to the commission after previously serving on the board from 1988 through 2004.
Other elections
As for races related to the Florida House of Representatives, incumbent Republican Melony Bell did not face a primary challenger but did learn who she will face in the general election to represent District 56, which includes much of southern Polk County and stretches southward. In the Democratic primary for that seat, James Davis topped Eric Bautista with 56.91 percent of the vote.
As for District 42, which includes portions of east Polk including Lake Wales and Frostproof, Fred Hawkins ran away in the four-person Republican primary, winning 46.61 percent of the vote. He will face Democrat Barbara Cady of Lake Wales in the Nov. 3 general election. Incumbent Mike La Rosa, a Repubican, has termed out.
Also, Steve Enzor won a three-person race for Seat 2 on the Lake Region Lakes Management District.