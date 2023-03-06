Prodigy Cultural Arts Showcase highlights student skills

A group of students show their dance moves during the recent Prodigy Cultural Arts Program's 2023 Showcase held at Eloise Resource Center in Winter Haven. 

Bartow (Feb. 20, 2023) —

About 40 children participated in the Prodigy Cultural Arts Program’s 2023 Showcase at the Eloise Resource Center in Winter Haven on Wednesday evening. The showcase featured art galleries and dance and musical performances. The children, ages six to 12, taught their families the skills they’ve learned, such as playing guitar, before performing in front of their families.

