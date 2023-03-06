Prodigy Cultural Arts Showcase highlights student skills

About 40 children participated in the Prodigy Cultural Arts Program’s 2023 Showcase at the Eloise Resource Center in Winter Haven on Wednesday evening. The showcase featured art galleries and dance and musical performances. The children, ages six to 12, taught their families the skills they’ve learned, such as playing guitar, before performing in front of their families.
Prodigy is a research-based prevention and diversion program for at-risk youth. It is free to the community. Prodigy uses visual and performing arts to help young people develop life skills such as anger management, problem solving and communication. Classes are conducted by professional artists who serve as mentors and teachers, and 99% of the children enrolled do not have contact with law enforcement.
“Prodigy is about giving young people a place to be themselves,” said Mike Trepper, the program’s director. “Prodigy has been in Central Florida for about 23 years, and it’s about more than just art classes. It’s also about teaching kids valuable skills that will serve them well throughout the rest of their lives.”
Prodigy has operated in Winter Haven for seven years. There also has been a Lakeland program for 15 years. About 1,000 children participate in Prodigy programs throughout Central Florida. As a prevention and diversion program, Prodigy offers a cost savings of over $160 million to taxpayers in Florida when invested in up front prevention cost to support juveniles (less than $1,600 per youth) versus over $60,000 per youth for incarceration.
“Polk County is committed to Prodigy long term,” said Gaye Sharpe, director of Polk County’s Parks & Natural Resources Division. “The program does great things for the kids. They work very hard and make us very proud. Prodigy is helping children become more successful in life.”
Kara Crowell has three children in Prodigy at the Eloise Center. “The kids will be lifelong lovers of art,” she said. “And it’s great to know that they’re safe, learning and being fed while I’m at work.”
Prodigy is funded through a line-item appropriation from the Florida State Legislature. That appropriation is administered through the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (FDJJ). FDJJ passes the funding from the state down to Prodigy via its parent organization, the University Area Community Development Corporation (UACDC). UACDC and Prodigy then provide funding via subcontracts with local, community-based organizations and entities to operate the program at the local level so that the program is open and accessible to kids and families. Organizations and entities include Polk County Board of County Commissioners, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, Girls Inc., YMCA of St. Petersburg, Orlando Neighborhood Improvement Corporation and others.
Content provided by The Back Porch Newsletter, Polk BoCC