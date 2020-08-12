HAINES CITY – Although there will not be one of the company’s famous car vending machines at the location, the construction of the new Carvana Auto Inspection and Reconditioning Center in Haines City is well underway. It is expected to open late this year, perhaps in October.
Hiring events are expected to begin in September.
The facility is located on 119 acres in between County Road 544 (Lake Marion Road) and Bannon Island Road. At completion it will total nearly $50 million to build the 200,000-square-foot center that will employ more than 400.
“The construction is moving right along,” said Cyndi Jantomaso, the president of the Haines City Economic Development Council. “They haven’t missed a beat.”
Carvana is an online used car dealership that allows customers to choose from more than 10,000 autos and complete financing, trade-in their cars and do other paperwork online. In 2018, it was the fastest-growing automotive retailer in the country, according to Bloomberg.
The location in Haines City will be used for inspecting and reconditioning vehicles, as well as taking 360-degree photographs of the cars. Since consumers purchase the cars sight unseen, the detailed pictures give them a high-definition virtual tour.
The project went public at the end of last year when the Haines City Economic Development Council announced Carvana’s plans to bring the vehicle reconditioning plant here. A tremendous amount of planning went into the plan beforehand.
On Sept. 3, 2019, the Haines City Commission approved the sale of two parcels totaling almost 37 acres located at 3801 and 3901 County Road 544. The company paid nearly $1 million for the two pieces of property. Then, on Sept. 16, 2019, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a 10-year economic development ad valorem tax exemption to the company.
Some job announcements for the location have already begun to appear online.
“I have been working with the Carvana Human Resources Division and Career Source Polk putting things together regarding jobs,” Jantomaso said. “A job fair is coming but the exact date is not set yet.”
This is the seventh reconditioning plant in the country that Carvana has opened. The Haines City location will support the three distribution hubs in Florida: Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa. The construction of at least two other reconditioning locations is underway, as well.
The company is based in Tempe, Arizona, and sold 94,108 used vehicles online in 2018 with an annual revenue of nearly $2 billion.