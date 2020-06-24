LAKE WALES — Lake Wales Police Department K-9 Officer “Badge” got his last on-duty belly rub last week on June 19 during his retirement ceremony.
As partners, Badge and LWPD Officer Dale Hampton have found missing kids and have made hundreds of arrests together.
Badge also won a number of awards over the years in K9 competitions. Badge will retire in Hampton's home.
Hampton has been working with K9 officers for 14 years. Hampton explained that he is 43 years old now, was interested in other types of police work and that a younger officer should have the opportunity to work with a department K-9 — a role which can involve plenty of exercise.