School starts this week, and the Polk County Public Schools has added an extra security measure to help protect their middle and high school students: random searches of students for weapons and other dangerous items prohibited in the PCPS Code of Conduct.

“We must deploy every reasonable option to ensure our campuses are safe, and random screenings are a common deterrent used by other school districts,” said Superintendent Frederick Heid, in a PCPS media release issued last week.

