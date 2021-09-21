Around 200 bicycle enthusiasts met at Front Page Brewing Company in downtown Bartow on Sept. 18 to participate in the 2021 Tour de Tow.
Families took a nice 15-mile ride. Intermediate riders drove 35 miles roughly from Bartow to Alturas and back and some athletes rode around the Lake Buffam area on a 63-mile ride.
Some riders said he or she drove from outside of Polk County, stayed at hotels and ate at Bartow restaurants.
Bartow residents Robert and Trish Pfeiffer have been organizing the event since around 2008.
“I think having the event at Front Page Brewing Company has upped the ridership,” Trish Pfeiffer said.
Not even the pandemic stopped this event last year.
The next ride is the Bloomin Bike Ride in March 2022.
Downtown Bartow will also be the place to be on Oct 2-3 for Bartow Chalk Walk. More than 20 artists will be spending two days painting downtown sidewalks.
“People get to choose their favorite via a vote for the People's Choice Award," Pfeiffer said. “Art comes to Life!”