Polk County Manager Bill Beasley said the state of emergency to address missed garbage pickups on the west side of the county remains in place through April 4.
Beasley's staff said thousands of residents on the west side of the county have called to register complaints.
“On or about Feb. 14, things got out of hand,” Beasley said.
Beasley said FCC staff (the trash contractor) told him that staffing problems led to the missed pickups. Beasley and his staff said the vendor has tried to correct the problem and complaint calls have been on the decline of late.
Residents who live in unincorporated areas east of U.S. Highway 17, who are serviced by ADS, have had no changes in their current waste collection schedules.
For residents who live in unincorporated areas west of U.S. Highway 17, who are serviced by FCC, there have been temporary collection changes. Recycling collection was suspended Feb. 28, for example.
The Polk County Commission members met March 11 in part to discuss the matter.
Commissioner Bill Braswell said he has taken many calls from upset residents.
“It's still discombobulated” Braswell said. “I see another six, ten weeks of angry citizens putting their cans out at the wrong time.”
Commissioner Rick Wilson suggested purchasing a county garbage truck that can be used during an emergency. Braswell appeared to support the matter. Commissioner George Lindsey appeared to oppose such a matter.
“It might not work (giving the vendor more time to correct the problem) but let's wait until we have the data that we need to make a decision,” Chair Martha Santiago said.
Commissioner Neil Combee said he thought staff should have mailed out letters to affected residents already and that not enough people read the news in print or on social media.
Beasley said he would like to schedule a workshop sometime over the next four to six weeks to discuss the future of recycling in Polk County moving forward. It is getting more expensive, Beasley said.
“There may be some options that won't be very popular for the public,” Beasley said.
Combee seemed to agree that the cost of recycling is on the rise.
“That is true of everything,” Combee said. “Everything is going up, everything, every day.”