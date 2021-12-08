Removing the Barriers Initiative founder Bill Redmon was awarded the Lake Wales Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council “Citizen of the Year” on Nov. 19 at the Lake Ashton Clubhouse.
Redmon has served the Lake Wales community for more than 50 years, leading nonprofit organizations including Lake Aurora Christian Camp for 34 years, being a past Lake Wales Rotary president and being a past Circle of Friends Ministry leader. Redmon has dedicated countless hours to raising money for multiple other nonprofit organizations.
His current purpose is to build a water theme park for the disabled in Lake Wales called Stirring Waters.
“God gifted me with ideas,” Redmon said. “I see things that other people don't see.”
Imagine a place where a wheelchair-bound American could scuba dive, or to float down a lazy river on an innertube. Picture in your mind what it would take to build a water slide for a person unable to walk up to the top of the slide.
The math is simple to research. A large percentage of families are touched by humans with various disabilities. There are not many theme parks that specialize on bringing joy to those with disabilities. It makes sense to build such a park but such a theme park would theoretically cost millions to build.
Redmon turned 80 during the pandemic and he could use your help turning his dream into a reality.
From now through September 2022, Redmon and his supporters will be raising money to further the plan of building this theme park. In September, Redmon and some supporters plan to complete a “Peacemaker Paddle” to raise money for Stirring Waters.
The plan is to paddle part of the way that Louis and Clark took, scouting the west back in the day. The group plans to paddle 150 miles down the Missouri River from Sioux City, Iowa to Omaha, Nebraska in five days.
If you are interested in learning more, call or text Bill Redmon at 863-632-1924 or email bill@removingthebarriers.org
The 5th Annual Awards Gala had a “Yee Haw Y'all” theme and some attendees dressed to impress. Lake Wales Pioneer of the Year Gladys Howell looked fantastic.
AdventHealth Lake Wales and All Veterans Center were co-awarded the Carl F. Durso Award for Excellence in Business.
The Jerry Miller Community Leadership Award was given to Tony Mathewson of Lake Wales Soccer Club.
Lake Wales Assistant City Clerk Zailet Suri won Public Servant of the Year Award.
Lake Wales Soccer Club won Community Service Organization of the Year Award.