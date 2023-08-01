Reflecting on the victories, looking to the future

Legislative session 2023 was a good year for bringing home good things to benefit Polk County citizens, Florida Representative Melony M. Bell (R) shared in a sit-down interview with the Polk News-Sun newspaper following this year’s session.
And here are the numbers – the money she helped bring to Polk:
$450,000 – Bonnet Springs Park Algae Mitigation & Removal Project
$1,400,000 – Bartow Emergency Generators
$350,000 – Redlands Christian Migrant Association Wastewater
$8,500,000 – Headwaters
$3,000,000 – Boys & Girls Clubs of Polk County Kampaign for Kids
$1,000,000 – City of Fort Meade Repaving Project
$250,000 – City of Bartow – Cigar Factory Building Improvements
$1,000,000 – Fort Meade Fire Engines
$1,000,000 – Bartow Fire Rescue Ladder Truck
$750,000 – Fort Meade Fire House
$821,516 – Peace River Center – IT Infrastructure Cyber Security
$250,000 – Diabetic Shoes Awareness Program
$500,000 – Youth & Police Initiative (YPI) Train the Trainer Model
$3,350,000 – Jersey Commons
Overall, her office was able to secure $22,621,516 for District 49 in Polk County.
Looking back on her journey thus far, Bell shares this is her 3rd term as legislator.
Having started out as city commissioner and mayor, she served 14 years in Ft. Meade, and has recently filed to run for Supervisor of Elections.
Prior to her political career, she notes, “I was not a public spokesperson. I was not out in the community. I was a Sunday School teacher. I was a Jr. Woman’s Club member. I was raising two little girls, and my husband was a beekeeper,” she said.
Bell worked for the State of Florida as an auditor with the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
She considered a run for county commissioner since it had been 67 years since Ft. Meade had a county commissioner in the ring.
Then came the announcement from City Hall that she was running for county commission.
“I ran my campaign 17 months, ended up serving on the county commission 8 years, and was a chairman twice,” she said.
As she worked for the state, she said she always considered making the leap to serve at the legislative level.
Legislators serve four terms, and they are 2-year terms.
The first term she ran, she was in a primary, twice.
The second term she won the general election and the 3rd term, she ran with no opposers.
She is most proud of the bill this year she ran for continuous glucose monitors for diabetics.
“I have run this bill for five years,” she said.
The bill hits close to home because her daughter, Ashley, is a Type 1 diabetic.
Diabetics prick their fingers 7 times a day. If a diabetic does not know what their blood sugar is doing, and they don’t check it, it can result in organ failures, blindness, loss of limbs, kidney failure and more.
How the continuous glucose monitor works is the patient wears it on their arm, and they have a scanner on their phone, so they can scan it at any time to see what their sugar is.
Bell keeps up with her daughter’s sugars, and sometimes calls her and says “get something in you” to eat.
The bill is a game changer, she says, for the citizens of Florida, as she believes it will help keep people out of the emergency room.
“I finally got that bill across the finish line and the governor signed it,” she said.
“That was a home run for me, if I didn’t do anything else,” she said.
The monitor will be covered by Medicaid. The idea is that the costs for the devices would be offset by a reduction in the state’s covering of glucose testing strips. It will cover all Medicaid patients, adult or child.
Another bill Bell ran was on election integrity, Senate Bill 666.
Senator Jay Collins ended up co-sponsoring it with her.
Bell said there were candidates who had previously run for office statewide who would only put their post office box on the form, and not the address where they live. One person put several post office boxes on the form.
“You cannot do that,” she said.
The governor signed the bill.
“I feel like I am representing our district,” she says.
“You should know when you are going to go vote, are you going to vote for someone who lives in your district,” she adds.
Melony Bell has pre-filed as a Republican candidate for Polk County Supervisor of Elections on Wednesday, according to a July 24, 2023 media release issued by her.
“After much thought and prayer, I have decided to return home to Polk County and serve in a new capacity. I have decided not to seek a fourth term in the State House and will instead be a candidate for Supervisor of Elections. I will be making a more formal announcement in Ft. Meade from the steps of City Hall, on Aug. 10, from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. I would love for everyone to join me as I make this exciting announcement,” said State Representative Bell.
She and her husband, Robbie, have lived in Ft. Meade for 47 years.