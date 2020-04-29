WINTER HAVEN — Twenty-six days.
That is how long Keith Johnson recently spent as a patient at Winter Haven Hospital fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19. He believes the experience changed him as a person — in some ways making him stronger — as he battled a health crisis he eventually conquered.
But Johnson also said he did not win the fight against coronavirus alone, wholeheartedly giving credit to the staff at Winter Haven Hospital.
As one of more than 400 cases in Polk County, Johnson's condition was extremely critical. An Auburndale native and resident, Johnson said he and his wife, Sharon Johnson, both contracted the virus at the same time at an event.
According to Keith Johnson, the trials that ensued formed a journey that has, ultimately, made him a better person.
"Emotionally, 26 days alone gives you time to reflect," explained the 52-year old owner of Pool Works, an Auburndale-based company. "I'd been thinking of slowing down before this happened. I have spent my entire life chasing success, but now I am going to spend the rest of my life chasing life."
On March 28, Keith was admitted to the Winter Haven Hospital after spending almost a week trying to get tested for the virus. Although he presented with symptoms associated with some type of a flu, he did not meet the specific criteria at the time to be tested for COVID-19.
"For both of us, it started with severe headaches and diarrhea," said Sharon Johnson.
Sharon Johnson, though sick, did not have to be hospitalized for the disease. For Keith Johnson, however, the original symptoms morphed into a high fever, violent coughing and exhaustion. He drove himself to a primary care physician one day; the next day, to urgent care; and two days later, a follow-up visit to the urgent care, at which staff — upon seeing him — instructed him to go straight to the emergency room.
That was March 28 — the day he ended up in the Isolation Unit, in a Negative Pressure Room, on the floor dedicated to COVID-19 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Two days later, because his condition was worsening, he was moved to the Intensive Care Floor.
Currently, because of the virus, visitors aren’t allowed in Winter Haven Hospital, or any other public medical facility. So, Sharon relied on other means to keep in touch with Keith once he became lucid and, before that, in touch with the medical staff in charge of his care.
Once he landed in ICU, staff immediately put him on a ventilator. Because he has a history of being hard to sedate, he was given the maximum dosage, but still was semi-conscious at times.
Keith said that for the nine days he was sedated, he was terrified.
"When I would wake up, I'd ask where I was,” he recalled. “The nurses told me I was in the Winter Haven Hospital, but I didn't believe them because I thought ‘if that were true, my family would be in the room with me.’ So, while I was sedated, I had horrible hallucinations that the doctors were waiting for me to die so they could harvest my organs."
That may sound extreme, but according to the American Association for the Advancement of Science — online at sciencemag.org — “doctors commonly prescribe sedative drugs to suppress violent coughing and help patients tolerate the distress and discomfort of a breathing tube. But these drugs can increase the risk of delirium. And, as hospitals run short of the most used sedatives, they are turning to benzodiazepines, a class of drugs that can cause intense and prolonged delirium."
On Easter morning, Keith was well enough to have the ventilator removed — an event he calls a miracle. Little did he know, he was about to face another challenge. Those who survive a long period on a ventilator are prone to muscle atrophy and weakness.
Over the days and nights of his stay, Keith said he developed strong relationships with the staff who took care of him. He said they prayed with him, turned him often to avoid bed sores, made him out of bed and waved from the hallway when passing by.
When Keith was discharged from the hospital, staff members cheered as they lined the halls.
"They saved my life. They were amazing," he said. “I cannot speak highly enough of the care those guys provided — they are my guardian angels."