Polk County taxpayers probably won’t see their county taxes go up on next year’s tax bill, but they likely will see an increase in fire service and garbage pickup fees, according to the first blush budget presented to the Polk Board of County Commissioners.
Todd Bond, the county’s financial expert, told the board that because property assessments are up, the millage rate will stay at this year’s 7.7 mils, or $7.70 per thousand dollars of the property’s assessed value, but some of that will be shifted from the county’s general fund to boost funding in the Polk Fire Rescue Department.
Bond explained that the fee hikes will be raising the fire service assessment from the present $24 a year per residence to $36 a year, and garbage fees will go up $10. The present garbage collection and disposal fee is $52 a year per household. The additional $10 is needed, he said, to offset increased costs because individual household garbage has increased, meaning a higher disposal fee. Both fees cited are for residential services, with commercial establishments paying higher fees too depending on their size, explained the financial department chief.
The fire fee hike is to keep the Polk Fire Rescue budget from being heavily subsidized from the general operating fund and help make it more self-sustaining. Presently, the county is building and equipping four new fire stations, hiring more firefighters and paramedics and plans on building four more new stations next year. Two years from now, another three are expected to be build, according to plans.
The garbage hikes are a direct result of “people just throwing away more stuff,” Bond said. “And it just costs more to dispose of it.”
Also on the budget horizon is the transfer of a tenth of a mil from the general fund to the transportation department to pay for necessary road and drainage improvements. That will also not affect the overall assessment on property.
Presently, the county levies 6.9 mils or $6.90 per thousand in property value to all county residents whether they live in a municipality or not, and those who live in the unincorporated areas will be billed the whole 7.7 mils, according to Bond.
Bond also told commissioners at the initial budget preparation session the county also may need to hire some 55 more people, to augment the existing county workforce of 2,189. The initial budget put forth by Bond and his accounting team calls for raising that to 2,244 county employees.
Bond said the county needed to hire 24 new paramedics and emergency medical technicians, a fire secretary, three fire tenders, add three to the county’s probation staff and add 11 new workers to the utilities’ operations.
Also the road and bridge department needs two more workers, one for facilities, one for parks and natural resources and one for real estate services. Two new code enforcement staff are needed to keep up with the work load, another staffer for the tourism and sports marketing department and two for both the human resources and IT departments.
Those possible jobs are still up for debate with County Manager Bill Beasley expected to tell the board more about how the departments will increase or improve services at subsequent budget meetings.
The next budget workshop is slated for June 28, with the formal budget presentation to the county governing board on July 13, then a public hearing on Sept. 23 and final adoption by Oct. 1.