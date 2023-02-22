Road Closures and Delays

Bartow, Fla. (February 21, 2023) — Upcoming and active rail repairs, road projects, and new development construction continue to affect Polk County traffic. The following Polk County roads are closed or will close with detours resulting in delays and slower commutes.
Active CSX Transportation (CSXT) Road Crossing Closures:
- County Road 630 (Brewster Road), just east of Fort Green Road intersection is nearing completion and scheduled to reopen by Saturday, February 25
- McKean Street north of West Derby Avenue in Auburndale and West Derby Avenue at Ariana Avenue to reopen by Monday, February 27
Upcoming CSX Transportation (CSXT) Road Crossing Closures:
- Fort Green Road at Mills Road Intersection closing Wednesday, February 22
- Fort Green Road north of Streamsong Drive and Little Payne Road closing Thursday, February 23
- Fort Green Road north of the Mosaic Agrock Transportation entrance Road closing Thursday, February 23
- North Lake Wales Alturas Road just west Crews Road in rural, unincorporated Lake Wales closing Thursday, February 23
- All roads are closed two to five days to upgrade track components for safer, smoother crossings.
A Polk County drainage improvement project will close Reese Drive from Hester Avenue to Bruce Blvd. near Kissimmee State Park for twenty days starting Friday, February 24. Reese Drive will be open-cut for the installation of a large storm drainage pipe.
The Old Bartow Lake Wales Road at County Road 653 (Rattlesnake Road) intersection in southeast Winter Haven will remain closed for several more weeks to complete a roundabout project delayed by utility pole relocations needed to finish the work. A new Polk County Public School and a large-scale subdivision bordering the intersection are also under construction.
Another large-scale development, Harmony at Lake Eloise, continues to keep West Lake Eloise Drive at the Eloise Loop Road intersection closed pending the completion of a roundabout project also postponed by utility pole relocation. Opening schedule will be announced when work resumes.
Travel delays, some lengthy, can be expected while traffic is detoured to bypass these closures. Commuters are advised to drive safely, observe detour signs, and to add extra time to trips through these areas.