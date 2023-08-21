Just in time for the 2023-24 school year, Lakeland Christian School cut the ribbon to the brand-new Mike & Mary Sligh High School Building on Friday, August 11.
The 3-story, 42,000 square-foot building is home to 26 classrooms, the Upper School Offices, a Guidance Suit, teacher’s workspace and a Student Life Suite.
Two flex space classrooms occupy the first floor.
Funded through the Forging a Firm Foundation capital campaign, the $19.1 million facility is named for longtime Head of School Dr. Mike Sligh, who retired in June after a 51-year career at the school, and his wife Mary, who likewise taught at LCS for many years.
Designed by Jon Kirk with Straughn-Trout Architects, the building was built by Rodda Construction.
And on the third floor of the building, the Mike Musick Sr. Science Wing features state-of-the art science labs and a memorial wall to honor the longtime science teacher and coach who passed away in 2021, the school reported in a media release.
Musick Sr. taught at the school over 40 years, in addition to coaching cross country and track, leading the school to 14 state championships, and he taught upper-level science for years. “We thought it was fitting that part of the building be there to honor Mike Musick,” said Dr. Mike Sligh.
Musick’s son, Lakeland City Commissioner Mike Musick Jr. spoke at the event on behalf of the city and the Musick family. Board chairman Kevin Knowlton (Peterson & Myers, P.A.), along with current Head of School Bryant Black and Chief of Advancement Matt E. Diaz.
The Sligh couple were invited to a school event in April, where they were honored with the news that the new school would be named for them.
“We were both totally surprised by that – we never knew it was coming,” Dr. Sligh said, by phone with the Polk News-Sun.
Sligh attended LCS as a student from 4th-9th grade, which was the top grade offered by the school at the time, he said.
The school’s first graduation was in 1973, which was also the couple’s first year teaching.
He said it was “very special” to be part of the history of the school, and they are grateful.
“I think any good teacher will tell you they learn more over time than the knowledge they impart to others,” he said.
Adding that it was an opportunity to grow “in grace and faith” and their professional practice, he added “We have enjoyed the opportunity to contribute to the lives and generations of the students there.”
A frequent saying of Dr. Sligh’s is “Prepare the child for the road, not the road for the child.”
Mary, his wife, admitted “That has been my husband’s mantra down through the years. It is instrumental for all of us, wherever we find ourselves” to not want circumstances to change.
She noted that a “significant part” of their involvement with the school is the number of people with whom they have been able to partner all these years.
“This is not a duo, this is a community of believers all working to the same goal,” she said.
Her husband agrees.
“Ultimately, it is about the mission – the people, the board, the staff, the teachers and students. It is a community effort, and we’ve been fortunate.”
Their main goal through the years was to provide the foundation of a good education and to be “conduits of the Holy Spirit” for whatever the students need along their faith journey.
Mary says that they “ask God to use us to point them to Christ, his life, his death and resurrection, and at the same time, provide an excellent education.”
During Dr. Mike Sligh’s 51 years at the school, he served 27 years as Head of School, but also served as principal, teacher, athletic director and coach.
He started his teaching career at LCS in 1972 when LCS had 460 students and 22 faculty members.
This year, the school reports, they have 1,122 students and more than 100 faculty members.
Later, Sligh spent 25 years coaching basketball, baseball and tennis. He became the school’s first athletic director in 1975 and moved the school from a small Christian conference to the FHSAA Florida High Scchool Athletic Association.
And that’s not all.
Since he took the helm as Head of School in 1996, the student enrollment ballooned by more than 30 percent.
Over that period of time, LCS also launched the preschool program, the RISE Institute, the Discovery program for autistic students, and added 15 AP and 11 dual enrollment courses, the school reports.
He also brought football to the school and was inducted into the Viking Athletic Hall of Honor in 2022.
Mary Sligh also enjoyed a long career at the school, having taught 5th and 6th grade English from 1972-1977, returning to teach in 2002, she taught 6th grade until 2009. And from 2009 to the present, she has been the Relationship Education Coordinator.
One interesting note about her testimony, shared by the school, is that after being the captain of the Gainesville High School cheerleaders and went on to pay her own way through college at the University of Florida, where she was a Phi Beta Kappa honors grad. She shares that she was an atheist while in college at UF but came to Christ and grew to lead discipleship small group girls Bible studies.
The school writes of her that because of Mary’s love for connecting with people, “In these personal associations, Mary is not only a face of LCS, but indeed to many, she is the heart of LCS.”
The couple are members at Covenant Presbyterian Church, where Dr. Sligh is involved and Mary is likewise active, teaching women’s Bible studies, planning and participating in outreach opportunities, leading small group discussions and prayer times for women, among other many involvements.
Dr. Sligh has one more note he wanted to add.
“I give God the glory for what He has accomplished through so many people and the generosity,” he said.
“We are very grateful for the support of so many who have made that building possible for our students.”